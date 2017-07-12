Virat Kohli spends time with 'lady-love' Anushka Sharma in New York - See pic

New York, July 12: Taking a break from cricket, India skipper Virat Kohli is holidaying with his actor girl friend Anushka Sharma in the USA.

The 28-year-old cricketer led Team India to a series win against West Indies in the 5-match ODI series before Men In Blue were defeated in the T20I game.

After finishing the assignment in the Caribbean Islands, the skipper headed directly for the USA instead of coming back to India after the short limited-overs' series.

The Indian batting mainstay was spotted on the streets of New York city along with Anushka.

Here is the image of the duo uploaded by a user on Instagram:

SPOTTED: #ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma in New York! A post shared by Cricket Shots (@cricketshots) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

Anushka too shared some images of her stay in New York on her Instagram handle.

The sun sets someplace and rises for a new day at another ... have a great day/night y'all .. #NewYork #Sunset #JetLagged A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Kohli seems to be making a good use of his break ahead of a challenging Sri Lanka tour. Team India will will embark upon a grueling tour of the neighbouring island nation.

There is light always at the end of the long road ... A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

Team India will play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and one T20I against Sri Lanka which will start from July 26 and continue till August 16.

Kohli will be leading the Indian side against Sri Lanka and would be eyeing another dominant performance in the longer format of the game before the limited-overs series.

India won the Test as well as the ODI series when they last toured Sri Lanka in 2015 under Kohli's leadership.

OneIndia News