Virat Kohli shares 'good old days' image, asks fans to spot him

New Delhi, Jan 12: Team India's skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday (Jan 12) shared his childhood image on micro blogging site Twitter asking the fans to spot him.

The 28-year-old Kohli shared the adorable image on Twitter and wrote, "Good old days. Spot me in the picture. #Throwback."



A young Kohli could be seen sitting in the left corner, in the image, and sporting India junior team's jersey. The Delhi-lad is seen attentively listening to the coach.

Good old days 😂😂

Spot me in the picture 👀 🤓#Throwback pic.twitter.com/1ge18EReDT — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 12, 2017

There are several young players in the photograph but barring Kohli, no other players could be recognised.

However, few fans, while commenting upon the photo suggested that the picture includes cricketers Iqbal Abdullah, Shreevats Goswami and Kuldeep Yadav.

Most of the cricketers named by fans on Twitter, were a part of India's Under-19 squad in 2008, which Kohli was a part.

India will play 3 ODIs and 3T20Is against England in the upcoming limited overs' series.

Kohli was the captain of India's Under-19 World Cup winning team in 2008 held in Malaysia. It was the second occasion when India won the U-19 World Cup.

Kohli, who now is the captain of the senior men's team, at present is in Pune where the newly-appointed captain of India's limited overs squad is training along with the teammates ahead of first ODI against England, starting January 15.

Kohli became the captain of the Indian ODI and T20I team after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as the skipper of the side, last week. Kohli had already succeeded Dhoni as the Test skipper.

