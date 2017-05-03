Virat Kohli shares cute selfie with Harbhajan Singh's daughter Hinaya

Mumbai, May 2: Indian captain Virat Kohli shared an adorable selfie with veteran bowler Harbhajan Singh's daughter Hinaya on Tuesday (May 2).

Kohli, who isn't having a good run as the his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) isn't performing well, took some time out of the ongoing Indian Premier League shared a selfie on his Instagram account.

"Baby Hinaya looking for something in my beard ?????. And iam surprised how can someone be so beautiful and cuteee. What a blessing to @harbhajan3 @geetabasra. God bless you all," he wrote on his Instagram account.

Kohli-led RCB lost their previous game against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on May 1 and got out of the play-offs race.

Earlier last year, Kohli shared a similar selfie with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva.

"Baby zeeva using my phone and knowing how to handle it. Haha too cute and adorable. Kids are just unbelievable to be around. You literally switch off from everything looking at their innocence. Love it," wrote Kohli when he shared his selfie with Ziva ahead of ICC World T20 semi-final against West Indies in 2016.

Coming back to Harbhajan's daughter Hinaya. Earlier this year, former India captain and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar shared adorable images with Turbanator's daughter.

Tendulkar shared the images of baby 'Heer', sporting the jersey of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, on his Twitter handle.

Both Tendulkar and Harbhajan are part of the MI franchise, while the former no longer plays for the side. Sachin is acting as a mentor of the IPL side led by Rohit Sharma.

Here are the images of baby Hinaya and Ziva with Kohli and other cricketers:

Here are the images of baby Hinaya and Ziva with Kohli and other cricketers:

Baby hinaya looking for something in my beard 👀😃❤. And iam surprised how can someone be so beautiful and cuteee. What a blessing to @harbhajan3 @geetabasra . God bless you all 🙏😇 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 1, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

"With little Hinaya Heer! She's a bundle of joy 😇 @harbhajan_singh," wrote Sachin on his Twitter handle.

Dwayne Bravo, last year, shared his picture with MS Dhoni, his daughter Ziva and Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan was also seen enjoying the bonding between Master Blaster and his daughter. It seemed both Sachin and Harbhajan were shooting a promotional campaign for Mumbai Indians.

Harbhajan and his actress wife Geeta Basra became proud parents of the baby girl in July, last year.

