Bengaluru, Jan 6: A new year has heralded a new beginning in Indian cricket. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy journey has ended and it is now the start of Virat Kohli's era.

Today (January 6), the official announcement came from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selectors that Kohli will lead in all 3 formats. On Friday he was named as limited overs leader to take over from Dhoni, who resigned as skipper on Tuesday (January 4).



Till yesterday, Kohli was only the Test captain. He has had a phenomenal success in the five-day format, both as batsman and skipper. This led to pressure on Dhoni. And the wicketkeeper-batsman gave up the throne on his own.

Aggressive and a complete team-man - Kohli is the right man to take the Indian One Day International and Twenty20 International teams forward. The 28-year-old right-hander has more than 2 years to build a side for the 2019 World Cup in England.

Kohli's first assignment as full-time ODI captain will be against England, beginning in Pune on January 15. He has 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against England.

As far as global event is concerned, Kohli's first Test as captain will be the ICC Champions Trophy in England later this year, in June. India are the holders, having won under Dhoni's leadership in 2013.

Filling into Dhoni's shoes as a captain will be a tough task for Kohli but he has the ability. With a young team at his disposal, Kohli can replicate the Test success in coloured clothing too.

Over to Kohli now.

OneIndia News