Virat Kohli ends engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma, says we wouldn't hide it

New Delhi, Dec 30: Virat Kohli is miffed with the rumours of his engagement with actor girl friend, and an angry Kohli on Friday (Dec 30) spoke about the baseless reports.

Virat Kohli to get engaged to Anushka Sharma in Uttarakhand: Reports

The captain of India's Test squad took to Twitter to put to rest all the speculations, doing the rounds in the media.



The aggressive Delhi batsman, cleared that he and Anushka are not getting engaged as of now and that they'll won't hide it from the media when they'll actually do it.

"We aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple...," tweeted Kohli.

" we aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple... (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

Kohli also slammed news channels for false reporting and hoped his statement would end the confusion.

"Since news channels can't resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :)," Kohli further said.

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

Earlier, Anushka's PR also quashed the reports of the actor's engagement to the star cricketer.

Reports in the media on Thursday (Dec 29) started doing the rounds about the celebrities, who are on a vacation in Uttarakhand. The couple reached Dehradun on December 24 and are staying there since then.

Arrival of celebrities like Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan and industrialist Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani in Dehradun triggered further speculations about Anushka and Virat's possible engagement.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at Uttrakhand #ViratKohli #Virat #Kohli #VK #ViratSpot A photo posted by Virat Kohli (@viratspot) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:47am PST

As per a TOI report, the Bachchans and Ambanis reached Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport in a chartered flight in the afternoon and straightaway headed for the hotel where Virat and Anushka are staying.

Virat and Anushka are presently residing in Hotel Ananda in Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand and the couple will also play host to the Bachchans and in addition to industrialist Ambani and his wife Tina.

In the end, It's all about cherishing the simple things in life 😇❤️#nature A video posted by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:07pm PST

Interestingly, Virat also happens to be the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand and this is his first visit to the state ever since he was named the ambassador.

