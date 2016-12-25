Virat Kohli named top cricketer in Lord's Cricket Ground list of 20 best players of 2016

New Delhi, Dec 25: After Cricket Australia named India's batting masterclass, Virat Kohli, the captain of its team of the year 2016, Lord's Cricket Ground have now declared their list of top 20 players led by Kohli.

In a minute long video for each player, the official YouTube channel of Lord's highlighted every cricketers' respective performances for the calendar year.



For his breathtaking performances across every format Kohli has been honoured with the first spot.

Kohli, who is clearly the cricketing sensation of 2016, leads the list followed by England wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow and India's star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin placed at number 3.

Sri Lankan star spinner Rangana Herath has been given the fourth spot while England pacer Chris Woakes is at the fifth place.

Apart from Kohli and Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane (13) and Cheteshwar Pujara (18) have also made it to the top 20.

Australian pacer Michell Starc was placed at 9th position followed by Ben Stokes (10) and Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (11).

Kagiso Rabada (6), Quinton de Kock (8) and Imran Tahir (19) were three South Africans players present in the list. England's star batsman Joe Root was placed at 7 spot after Rabada.

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah, who had a remarkable summer in England, was placed at 15th position while Aussie skipper Steve Smith is at No. 14.

Veteran West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have also found a mention in the top 20.

Here's the complete list:

1. Virat Kohli

2. Jonny Bairstow

3. Ravichandran Ashwin

4. Rangana Herath

5. Chris Woakes

6. Kagiso Rabada

7. Joe Root

8. Quinton de Kock

9. Mitchell Starc

10. Ben Stokes

11. Misbah-ul-Haq

12. David Warner

13. Ajinkya Rahane

14. Steve Smith

15. Yasir Shah

16. Marlon Samuels

17. Kusal Mendis

18. Cheteshwar Pujara

19. Imran Tahir

20. Shakib Al Hasan

