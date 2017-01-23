Virat Kohli puts Test altercations behind, praises 'great character' Ben Stokes

Kolkata, Jan 23: Verbal volleys were on view when the duo faced each other in a Test series recently but now things seemed to have calmed down in the ODI series. (Kohli to buy Stokes at IPL auction?)

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos

Virat Kohli and England all-rounder Ben Stokes, both aggressive characters, had clashed during the Test series but now the Indian captain has left those on-field spats and heaped praise on his rival.



V Kohli

BA Stokes

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: England won by 5 runs Profile

Gallery

All England Players Recent Match Played: England won by 5 runs

Thanks to Stokes' all-round show, England held their nerve to eke out a 5-run win over India in the 3rd and final ODI of the series at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday (January 22).

The 25-year-old Stokes hit an unbeaten half century and took 3 wickets, including Kohli's, as the visitors defended 321 in a last-over thriller.

It was redemption time for Stokes at the same venue. In April last year, at Eden Gardens, he was smashed for 4 consecutive sixes in the last over of the World T20 final by West Indian Carlos Brathwaite to snatch the trophy from England.

In the World T20 title clash, West Indies needed 19 off the final over bowled by Stokes. Brathwaite stunned the bowler and the cricket world with 4 sixes in a row to seal the tie for the Caribbean side.

After the match yesterday, Kohli was asked about that final and Stokes' heartbreak that night.

"I really felt bad for him in the (World T20) final. We all saw it," Kohli told reporters after India claimed the series 2-1.

He continued, "I feel he is someone who takes a lot of pride in his cricket and he's very proud to play for England. I saw the disappointment and the sadness on his face when England lost that final.

"But he's a guy with great character, he's always fighting to win games for England. We have seen that from him in Test cricket and today he was really motivated to win the game for them.

"You could tell from his body language. The way he bowled, the way he batted and the way he was running in the end as well, while he was batting. I mean every side is pleased to have cricketers like that. And nowadays everyone does play with that mindset.

"But I am sure it feels nice for him to have sort of reversed the tales here as far as this ground is concerned. Good on him, I mean he was really good with the ball and bat today."

India and England will now be involved in a 3-match T20I series starting in Kanpur on Thursday (January 26).

OneIndia News