Virat Kohli posts adorable selfie with 'love' Anushka Sharma during much needed break in New York

New York, July 13: A day after images of India skipper Virat Kohli and his actor girl friend Anushka Sharma strolling on the roads of New York, the cricketer himself shared an adorable image.

Virat spends time with 'lady-love' Anushka

The 28-year-old cricketer, who is taking a short break from cricket, took to his Instagram handle to post an image with his 'lady love'.

"Much needed break with my ❤," Kohli captioned the selfie with Anushka. The image was taken inside a car in New York.

The selfie posted by Kohli went viral over social media and garnered 1.3 million likes and more than 18000 comments.

Kohli led India to a series win against West Indies in the 5-match ODI series before Men In Blue were defeated in the T20I game. After finishing the assignment in the Caribbean Islands, the skipper headed directly for the USA to take a much needed break.

Anushka had also shared some images of her stay in New York on her Instagram handle. She will be attending the IIFA awards 2017 in New York.

Kohli seems to be making a good use of his break ahead of a challenging Sri Lanka tour. Team India will will embark upon a grueling tour of the neighbouring island nation.

Team India will play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and one T20I against Sri Lanka which will start from July 26 and continue till August 16.

Kohli will be leading the Indian side against Sri Lanka and would be eyeing another dominant performance in the longer format of the game before the limited-overs series.

India won the Test as well as the ODI series when they last toured Sri Lanka in 2015 under Kohli's leadership.

