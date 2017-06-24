Virat Kohli peeping inside dressing room photo goes viral, Twitterati make fun

Bengaluru, June 24: After a shocking defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017, team India is in West Indies for a bilateral series.

The Virat Kohli-led side played their first match yesterday (June 23). The match was called off due to rain.

Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma, who has been rested in this series, was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane in the openers slot.

Indians were off to a flying start with both the openers scoring half centuries. India managed to score 199 for 3 in 39.2 overs when the match was stopped.

Even though the game turned out to be a disappointment for the fans, a photograph of skipper Virat Kohli went viral on social media.

The photo was of Virat peeping inside the dressing room. Fans flocked to Twitter and shared memes on that photo.

