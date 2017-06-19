Virat Kohli opposed to Anil Kumble continuing as India's head coach: Reports

New Delhi, June 19: India skipper Virat Kohli has reportedly conveyed "strong reservations" over Anil Kumble continuing as coach to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) appointed by the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, are now in a fix after a meeting with Kohli, that lasted for an hour.

As per a report published in The Telegraph, Kohli had a meeting with the CAC alongwith BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager (cricket) Dr MV Sridhar on Saturday (June 17), the eve of India's clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.

A source was quoted by the same report as saying that the relationship between Kohli and Kumble is beyond the repair stage.

"Kohli is very clear about where he stands vis-a-vis Kumble. It seems the relationship is beyond the repair stage, at least from Kohli's side. However, the CAC will now meet Kumble and see if a patch-up is possible," a source was quoted as saying.

The CAC members are now in a dilemma and will be meeting their Kumble on Monday in London, to hear his part.

"Kumble's track record as head coach is almost without a blemish. How does one remove him? On what grounds? "To what extent should the captain have a say? Also, can we have a situation where Kohli, no matter how successful and brilliant he is, gets complete charge? Big questions need to be settled," the source added further.

Earlier on June 15, the BCCI confirmed that Kumble will continue as the team's head coach on the tour of West Indies, starting June 23.

India will play five One Day Internationals and one Twenty20 International against West Indies from June 23. The BCCI, last week announced a 15-man squad captained by Virat Kohli.

Former captain Kumble was given a one-year contract and his tenure was to end after the completion of ICC Champions Trophy.

BCCI had advertised for the position of new head coach and they received six applications, including Kumble's. Virender Sehwag, Tom Mooday, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus are the others.

There were reports of rift between Kumble and Kohli. However, the skipper himself clarified that there was no truth to such news. But the latest reports have once again triggered the reports of differences between Kohli and Kumble.

OneIndia News