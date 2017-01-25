Virat Kohli on England's Tymal Mills: No problem, I have faced 'enough 90-mile bowlers'

Kanpur, Jan 25: England are set to unleash a new pace sensation against India in the 3-match Twenty20 International series but captain Virat Kohli is not worried, brushing aside the speed talk as "I have seen enough of it before".

Left-arm quick Tymal Mills has impressed with his speeds, in excess of 90 miles per hour (144 kilometres). He is a T20 specialist and has so far played only one T20I for England, against Sri Lanka in July 2016.



Due to a chronic back problem, Mills has not played red-ball cricket for more than 2 years and is restricted to only limited overs format.

According to "The Telegraph" newspaper, he "has been diagnosed with a narrow spinal cord and doctors have warned him that prolonged spells of bowling could cause him mobility problems in later life."

Now, with the India-England T20I rubber starting in Kanpur tomorrow (January 26), the 24-year-old Mills gets an opportunity to showcase his skills here and win a contract with one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams.

On the eve of the 1st T20I at Green Park Stadium, Kohli was asked by a British journalist, about Mills and his 90-mile pace.

"No. I haven't seen much of him (Mills)," Kohli replied.

He continued, "I have played 90 miles (deliveries) before in my career. If they have brought him in as a T20 specialist, obviously he might have a set of skills which is required for this format."

Having piled on the runs in all formats of the game, Kohli seemed unfazed by the new "weapon" from England.

With a smile on his face, the skipper said, "I can further comment on this in the 2nd game after I have played him a bit. But 90 miles is not a problem at all. I think I have faced enough 90-mile bowlers till now."

Mills has played T20 leagues in Bangladesh, New Zealand and recently in Australia (Big Bash League). He has been also signed up for Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to "The Telegraph", Mills "was merrily terrifying" England's batsmen during a net session in Kanpur on Tuesday (January 24).

