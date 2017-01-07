Bengaluru, Jan 7: India's new limited overs captain Virat Kohli today (January 7) praised and thanked Mahendra Singh Dhoni for handing him the responsibility in a "humble" and "respectful" way.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Kohli era begins

Yesterday (January 6), the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selectors appointed Kohli as India skipper for One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals.



On Wednesday (January 4), Dhoni shocked the cricket world by stepping down as India captain. (Indian teams announced)

Speaking for the first time after his appointment, Kohli described Friday as the "biggest day" in his life. The 28-year-old Kohli is now the captain of India in all 3 formats.

"It is a very special moment in my life. It is a lot of responsibility. I am really looking forward to it. I did not realise when this transition happened. Starting off as a player, wanting to play for India and now having the responsibility to be the captain in all three formats, I feel very grateful that I have been given this opportunity," Kohli told BCCI's website in an interview on Saturday (January 7).

Kohli thanked Dhoni that the latter felt he was "worthy" of captaining the national side in the limited overs as well. (Dhoni steps down)

"When it was informed to me by the selectors and the BCCI, all the emotions and the feelings of me was playing club games as a child, those are the first things that came to my mind. Because for every child it is a dream to play for the country.

"And this probably is the biggest day in my life. I am very thankful to MS Dhoni as well for giving me this opportunity, for thinking that I am worthy of taking the responsibility forward," he said.

He continued, "I am very grateful to his contribution in the whole process as well. I have learnt a lot from him, in terms of leadership, in terms of conducting myself, how to take the team together.

"It could not have been done in a better way. In such a respectful and humble way by him. And at the same time, me understanding what the situation is like and having the respect and regard for him. I really really feel wonderful about this moment."

Dhoni will play under Kohli's leadership. He was chosen in both ODI and T20I teams for the home series against England.

India and England play 3 ODIs and equal number of T20Is starting from Sunday (January 15) in Pune.

