Virat Kohli on Anil Kumble's exit: Respect his decision, can't reveal dressing room details

Port of Spain, June 22: India skipper Virat Kohl finally broke his silence over sudden resignation of head coach Anil Kumble on Thursday (June 22) saying he respects the latter's decision to step out.

Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the first ODI against West Indies on Friday at Port of Spain and said, "Obviously Anil (Kumble) bhai has expressed his views and he's taken the decision to step out and we will respect that decision. It's something that has happened right after the tournament."

When asked about what led to the differences between the captain and the coach which resulted in an 'untenable' partnership, Kohli refused to divulge into any details saying he will maintain the dignity of the dressing room.

"We have created a culture over the last 3-4 years that whatever happens in the change room, we've tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout. That is what the whole team believes in," he added.

The 28-year old Delhi cricketer said that he will not lose respect towards Kumble.

"I've always respected that and we have continued to maintain that as well. As I said, it's his opinion which I respect. I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he's achieved as a nation. All the years that he's played. That's no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally," he added further.

Just before India's tour of the West Indies, Kumble put in his papers citing his partnership with skipper Virat Kohli was "untenable" and that he believed it was best to move.

OneIndia News