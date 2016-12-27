Virat Kohli named ODI skipper of Cricket Australia's Team of the year; Bumrah also in the list

Sydney, Dec 27: India's Test skipper and batting masterclass Virat Kohli has been named the captain of Cricket Australia's (CA) One-Day International (ODI) Team of the Year.

Apart from Kohli, promising medium pacer Jasprit Bumrah is only the second Indian player in the list released on Tuesday (Dec 27).



V Kohli

JJ Bumrah

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 190 runs

'Sensational' Kohli was previously named the captain of CA's Test team, which included No. 1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kohli, who had a phenomenal year 2016, was also named the captain of ICC's ODI Team of the year and number one ranked player by Lord's Cricket Ground list of top 20 cricketers.

Flashback 2016: India's top 10 cricketers of the year; Virat Kohli is 'numero uno'

Besides the Indian duo, the team comprises of five Australians in David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, John Hasting and Mitchell Starc, South Africans Quinton de Kock and Imran Tahir, England's Jos Buttler and Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Kohli accumulated 1,215 runs in the 12 Tests and went on slamming three triple centuries (4 centuries) by the end of 2016. His Test average is a whopping 75.93 in 2016.

Team India have registered five back-to-back Test series wins under Kohli's leadership. The 28-year-old led from the front as India defeated New Zeland 3-0 and England 4-0 in the last two Test series.

With 739 runs, Kohli averages whopping 92.37 in 10 ODIs played in 2016. The Delhi dasher smashed 4 ODI tons.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has impressed one and all with his brilliant performances in his maiden year in international cricket. He has taken 17 wickets from just eight ODIs in 2016.

The 23-year-old's ability to bowl yorkers at will has already brought him laurels in a short span of time.

In 8 ODI games Bumrah has bowled at an economy of 3.63 and grabbed 17 wickets. But his performance in the T20Is has made him an indispensable asset. The Gujarat pacer has claimed 28 wickets in 21 games and his bowling skills has made him a lethal death-over bowler.

Cricket Australia's ODI Team of the Year:

1. Virat Kohli (Captain)

2. Steve Smith

3. David Warner

4. Mitchell Marsh

5. John Hasting

6. Mitchell Starc

7. Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper)

8. Jos Buttler

9. Imran Tahir

10. Jasprit Bumrah

11. Babar Azam

OneIndia News