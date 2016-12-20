Virat Kohli-led India set new Test record with win in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 20: Captain Virat Kohli took India to a new Test record as the team completed a 4-0 series victory against England here today (December 20).

Match scorecard; Kohli equals Azhar

On Tuesday, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India thrashed England by an innings and 75 runs for a 4-0 victory in the 5-match rubber.



V Kohli Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

With the latest success, India set a new Test record, being unbeaten in 18 successive matches. The previous streak was 17 between 1985 and 1987.

Karun Nair, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were the stars for India in Chennai. Karun hit an epic 303 not out while Rahul made 199. Jadeja took a career-best 7/48 on the 5th and final day.

India's new record - 18 Tests unbeaten (From August 2015 to December 2016) (Won 14, Drawn 4) - All Tests under Virat Kohli's captaincy

1. Beat Sri Lanka by 278 runs (August 2015) - Colombo

2. Beat Sri Lanka by 117 runs (August 2015) - Colombo

3. Beat South Africa by 108 runs (November 2015) - Mohali

4. Draw Vs South Africa (November 2015) - Bengaluru

5. Beat South Africa by 124 runs (November 2015) - Nagpur

6. Beat South Africa by 337 runs (December 2015) - New Delhi

7. Beat West Indies by an innings and 92 runs (July 2016) - North Sound

8. Draw Vs West Indies (July 2016) - Kingston

9. Beat West Indies by 237 runs (August 2016) - Gros Islet

10. Draw Vs West Indies (August 2016) - Port of Spain

11. Beat New Zealand by 197 runs (September 2016) - Kanpur

12. Beat New Zealand by 178 runs (September 2016) - Kolkata

13. Beat New Zealand by 321 runs (October 2016) - Indore

14. Draw Vs England (November 2016) - Rajkot

15. Beat England by 246 runs (November 2016) - Visakhapatnam

16. Beat England by 8 wickets (November 2016) - Mohali

17. Beat England by an innings and 36 runs (December 2016) - Mumbai

18. Beat England by an innings and 75 runs (December 2016) - Chennai

India's previous best - Unbeaten in 17 Tests between September 1985 and March 1987 (Won 4, Drawn 12, Tied 1)

OneIndia News