Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world, says Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir

Karachi, July 18: Star Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir has hailed India batting mainstay Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world.

The Pakistan speedster, in an interactive session with fans on Twitter, revealed he personally feels that India skipper is the best batsman in the world.

The left-arm speedster feels Kohli, who is hailed as a modern day batting legend, is better than Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

Amir's observation was welcomed by several Indian fans.

Here are a few tweets from his interactions with fans:

Hey guys how about chat session?😊😊😊 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017 Mohammad Amir begins chat session with fans Amir asked his fans to chat with him on Twitter and ask their questions. Virat kohli https://t.co/MzcRQfBigg — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017 Kohli is the best, says Amir When a fan asked who is the best batsman in the world, the Pakistan speedster replied 'Virat Kohli'. They all are but personally Virat kohli https://t.co/lYFNz4P5y2 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017 Kohli better than Root, Smith and Williamson When asked to pick between Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson as the best batsman, he picked Kohli. Both equally😊 https://t.co/2PV8bfLLFO — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017 Cherishes Sachin-Kohli's wicket When asked if he cherishedVirat Kohli's wicket in this year's Champions Trophy or Sachin Tendulkar's wicket in his first Champions Trophy, the cricketer put both at same level. My first spell Allhamdulilah https://t.co/z8uMuJvD4O — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 16, 2017 Favourite CT17 moment When askedwhat was his favourite moment of the final of ICC Champions Trophy, Amir replied: "My first spell".

Kohli has always praised Amir when ever the two faced each other. The Indian 'run machine' has shown respect to the left-arm speedster.

Amir got better of Kohli when the two last faced each other in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

He dismissed Kohli cheaply and picked up crucial wickets from his fiery spell to lay the foundation stone for Pakistan's historic win.Amir(6-2-16-3) broke India's backbone in that game with his devastating spell. As a result, Men in Blue were bundled out for 158 in only 30.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma (0), Shikhar Dhawan (21) and Kohli (5) were the three wickets claimed by Amir in a breathtaking display of fast bowling.

OneIndia News