Virat Kohli is the best batsman at run chases, learning a lot from him: Joe Root

New Delhi, Jan 17: England star batsman Joe Root is in awe of India captain Virat Kohli's sensational form and believes watching the master chaser construct his innings has been an education to him as well.

Root, who scored a fifty in the 1st ODI against India, wants to sit and talk with India's batting masterclass at No.3 and take a few tips from him.



26-year-old Root was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "He's one of the best at run chases in the game, in fact he probably is the best at it. His record says he's got 15 hundreds chasing scores down now. I'd love to sit and chat to him, but I've not had that opportunity yet. Definitely watching him go about his business there is a lot of thought behind it."

Kohli on Sunday (Jan 15) smashed another brilliant ODI century, his career's 27th and 15th while chasing, to surpass batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (14) as the most successful batsman in run chases. Kohli also equalled Tendulkar's record of slamming 17 ODI tons batting second but took just 96 innings to latter's 232 innings.

(Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record for most centuries in successful chases)

Kohli, leading India in his maiden ODI game as a full time captain, scored 122 in 105 deliveries to help hosts chase a mammoth target of 351 against England at Pune.

Kohli recieved the support of pint-sized middle order batsman Kedar Jadhav (120 off 75 balls) to hand England a 3-wicket defeat in the match.

Speaking over Kohli's innings Root admitted that the 200-run partnership between Kohli and Jadhav took the game away from England's grip.

"It was disappointing how it panned out considering the start we had. One thing we noticed is that early on he (Kohli) chanced his arm which you have to, I suppose, to get up near the run rate.

('Incredibly special Virat Kohli is cricket's Cristiano Ronaldo')

"We didn't get the opportunities to stick, and in hindsight if we could have slightly more individual plans to him (Kohli) then that could be a way to go..." he added further.

"One thing he did was talk his partner through it at the other end and helped him construct his innings. There was a lot of thought behind it and for us, that is something we've got to learn from," Root further said.

England will now face India in the second ODI at Cuttack on Thursday (January 19) and would be hoping to make ammends against Kohli.

OneIndia News