Virat Kohli heaps praise on Ajinkya Rahane after win against West Indies

Port of Spain, June 26: Team India were back to winning ways with a 105 runs convincing victory over West Indies yesterday (June 25) in the second ODI of the 5-match series.

The overs were reduced to 43 due to a delayed start owing to rainfall at the beginning. Riding on Ajinkya Rahane's 103 and captain Virat Kohli's 87, India posted a mammoth total of 310 runs.

West Indies in reply, managed to score just 206 runs in their stipulated over falling short by 105 runs.

After the match, addressing the media, skipper Kohli heaped praises on opening batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who has had a fine start in this ODI series.

Kohli said: "Rahane has been a part of the ODI set-up for a while and we all felt he had a great potential at the top of the order.

"He is always there as the third opening batsman. In this series, I think he has started taking a lot less pressure on himself and has begun enjoying his game more."

"There are very few people who can perform two roles for the team. He can open and he can play in the middle-order.

"So, I see him providing more balance to us as a side, like we can take an extra bowling option when he is there."

India and West Indies will lock horns again on Friday (June 30) at Antigua.

OneIndia News