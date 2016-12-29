Virat Kohli gets secretly engaged to actor girlfriend Anushka Sharma: Reports

New Delhi, Dec 29: Rumour mills are abuzz that Indian cricket's biggest star Virat Kohli has secretly got engaged to his actor girlfriend Anushka Sharma.

As per a report published in Livehindustan.com, the couple, who are on a vacation in Dehradun, have secretly been engaged.

A report published in Mumbai Mirror, earlier, claimed that the couple was joining Anushka's parents in Tehri. Apparently Kohli's mother is also expected to join them to celebrate New Year with them.

A recent article in the local daily reported that Kohli and Anushka are presently residing in Hotel Ananda in Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand and that the couple will play host to Amitabh Bachchan and his family in addition to industrialist Anil Ambani and his wife Tina.

In fact, Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan and industrialist Anil Ambani were captured by media persons arriving at Dehradun airport earlier on Thursday (Dec 29).

A fan even shared the lovebirds' images with a priest which kicked off fresh speculation.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at Uttrakhand #ViratKohli #Virat #Kohli #VK #ViratSpot A photo posted by Virat Kohli (@viratspot) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:47am PST

Another report, however, claims that the couple is going to get engaged on New Year and the ceremony is likely to take place at hotel Ananda. Although no official statement has been released by the two, their Instagram posts confirm the speculations.

The couple arrived in Dehradun earlier this week and Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Harish Rawat took to Twitter to welcome the celebrities.

In the end, It's all about cherishing the simple things in life 😇❤️#nature A video posted by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:07pm PST

Interestingly, Virat also happens to be the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand and this is his first visit to the state ever since he was named the ambassador.

Both Virat and Anushka are seen together quite often in public.

OneIndia News