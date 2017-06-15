Virat Kohli fastest to complete 8000 ODI runs, breaks AB de Villiers' record

Birmingham, June 15: India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli on Thursday (June 15) touched another milestone by becoming the fastest to score 8000 ODI runs.

The right-handed batsman took 175 innings to complete 8000 runs and broke South Africa skipper AB de Villiers' record.

De Villiers took 182 innings to complete 8,000 runs, while Kohli touched the milestone 7 innings lesser than his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate.

Kohli needed 81 runs to touch yet another milestone and he did it in style against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final. Kohli remained unbeaten at 96 off 78 balls and smashed 13 boundaries in his knock.

He looked composed and in great knick from the moment he walked into the middle after Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 46.

Kohli along with Rohit Sharma (123*) guided India to an emphatic victory against the neighbours to set up summit clash with Pakistan in the final.

Chasing a target of 265 against Bangladesh, India cruised towards home with ease in 40.1 overs and registered the win by 9 wickets and 59 balls to spare.

Earlier, Kohli (151 innings) became the fastest to 7000 where he broke de Villiers' record. His record was later broken by Hashim Amla who took 150 innings to achieve this milestone.

OneIndia News