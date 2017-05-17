Virat Kohli donates his 'personal favourite' bat to Chris Gayle

Bengaluru, May 17: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has donated one of his "personal favourite" bats to Chris Gayle for charity.

Kohli and Gayle are team-mates at RCB franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament is in its 10th year this season. RCB failed to make the play-offs as they managed only 3 wins out of 14 league matches.

On Wednesday (May 17), the official Twitter page of "The Chris Gayle Foundation" tweeted a brief video of Kohli's bat which was gifted by the Indian skipper, to be auctioned for charity.

"This bat is one of my personal favourites and one which I cherished playing with! Best wishes," Kohli wrote on the bat with his signature.

Huge thanks to @imVkohli and his donation of one of his favourite bats! Attend the @henrygayle dinner and bid https://t.co/et3ghX8qpB pic.twitter.com/MiBvOS5EET — ChrisGayleFoundation (@ChrisGayleFdn) May 17, 2017

The bat will go under the hammer at "The Chris Gayle Dinner" in London on June 6 (Tuesday). Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers will be in attendance.

It will be a fundraising event for "The Chris Gayle Foundation".

According to the event's website, it will be a "Fabulous fundraising event in aid of newly formed, The Chris Gayle Foundation. Special guests include Kevin Pieterson, Ravi Bopara, Yuvraj Singh and many other cricketing superstars from around the world.

"So we would be delighted if you could join us, in partnership with Grange Hotels, for an evening of fine wine, sumptous food, fundraising and fun!"

The event will coincide with ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which will run from June 1 to 18 in England and Wales. Gayle and West Indies team will not feature in Champions Trophy as they have not qualified for the 50-over global tournament.

