Virat Kohli deletes Anil Kumble welcome tweet, faces fan's ire

Bengaluru, June 22: Yet another controversy was added to the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga as the Indian captain deleted his welcome tweet for coach Kumble which he had posted a year ago.

Anil Kumble was appointed as the Indian coach a year back on June 23. He resigned from his post on June 20 after his one-year contract got expired.

After the legendary Indian cricketer was appointed as the head coach of the team, captain Kohli had posted a tweet welcoming the new coach.

He wrote: "Heartiest welcome to @anilkumble1074 Sir. Look forward to your tenure with us. Great things in store for Indian Cricket with you."

Quite surprisingly the skipper deleted this tweet after Kumble's ouster.

The coach and the captain had major fallout since the beginning of this year and the situation worsened after India shock Champions Trophy final defeat against Pakistan.

Kumble who was supposed to travel with the team to West Indies did not board the flight on Tuesday and later that day he officially resigned from his post.

Virat Kohli has been heavily criticised for his behaviour against a legend like Anil Kumble. Kohli reportedly was adamant about not working with him.

His recent tweet deleting antic further invited criticism. Fans took Twitter to point out this incident.

Here are some of the tweets from fans

Virat Kohli just now deleted this tweet .Original link was this - : https://t.co/esRBpZ5Siz … pic.twitter.com/mAULqeQjcZ — ROHIT SHARMA (@SRKrider1) June 21, 2017 Fans react to Virat's deleted tweet Fans get angry as Virat deletes Anil Kumble welcome tweet. Captain Virat Kohli deletes the welcome tweet for Coach Anil Kumble which I retweeted yesterday. Looks like the matter is damn serious. pic.twitter.com/9Hn8oKyQt5 — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) June 22, 2017 Fans react to Virat's deleted tweet Virat Kohli deleted tweet welcoming Anil Kumble from last year. The tweet deleted by Virat Kohli!



He should come up and tell the truth, his side of story. pic.twitter.com/LBiCbJxfKW — Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) June 21, 2017 Fans react to Virat;s deleted tweet Fans want to head the truth from Captain Virat Kohli. virat-kohli-deletes-welcome-tweet-for-anil-kumble. How silly you are virat. Captaincy is not ur cup of tea @imVkohli — kiran (@kiran_shaun) June 22, 2017 Fans react to Kohli's deleted tweet Fans criticised Virat Kohli for deleting his welcome tweet. Virat Kohli has deleted this tweet. I think he's still not over the Under-19 phase. pic.twitter.com/EpENAHkzca — Aaditey Patil (@Aaditey618) June 22, 2017 Fans react to Virat deleted tweet Fans called Virat Kohli immature for deleting a tweet welcoming Anil Kumble.

OneIndia News