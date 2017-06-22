Virat Kohli deletes Anil Kumble welcome tweet, faces fan's ire

Bengaluru, June 22: Yet another controversy was added to the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga as the Indian captain deleted his welcome tweet for coach Kumble which he had posted a year ago.
Anil Kumble was appointed as the Indian coach a year back on June 23. He resigned from his post on June 20 after his one-year contract got expired.
After the legendary Indian cricketer was appointed as the head coach of the team, captain Kohli had posted a tweet welcoming the new coach.
He wrote: "Heartiest welcome to @anilkumble1074 Sir. Look forward to your tenure with us. Great things in store for Indian Cricket with you."
Quite surprisingly the skipper deleted this tweet after Kumble's ouster.
The coach and the captain had major fallout since the beginning of this year and the situation worsened after India shock Champions Trophy final defeat against Pakistan.
Kumble who was supposed to travel with the team to West Indies did not board the flight on Tuesday and later that day he officially resigned from his post.
Virat Kohli has been heavily criticised for his behaviour against a legend like Anil Kumble. Kohli reportedly was adamant about not working with him.
His recent tweet deleting antic further invited criticism. Fans took Twitter to point out this incident.
Here are some of the tweets from fans
