Virat Kohli, cricketers attend Zaheer Khan's engagement before leaving for Champions Trophy 2017

Mumbai, May 24: Former India pacer and captain of the Delhi Daredevils franchise Zaheer Khan officially got engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge here on Tuesday (May 23).

Several India cricketers, both present and former, along with Bollywood celebrities attended the function held in Mumbai.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli attended the ceremony with his actor girl friend Anushka Sharma while IPL 2017 winning captain Rohit Sharma graced the venue with his wife Ritika.

Former India captain and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar also attended the ceremony with his wife Anjali.

Earlier last month, Zaheer took to Twitter to announce his engagement with the 'Chak De! India' actress.

"Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them. Partners for life!!! #engaged," Zaheer wrote on his twitter handle, after putting up a picture with Sagarika.

The 38-year-old Zaheer led the IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.

In an interview, post announcement of their engagement, Sagarika revealed that they had planned the official ceremony after conclusion of the cash-rich league.

Here are the images of the cricketers graced the ceremony with their presence:

Zaheer-Sagarika get engaged Zaheer Khan arrives at the venue with his fiancee Sagarika Ghatge. Virat and Anushka arrive India skipper Virat Kohli and his girl friend Anushka Sharma arrive at the venue in Mumbai. Virat-Anushka pose for camera persons Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose for camera persons before entering the venue. Rohit Sharma with his wife India opener Rohit Sharma attends the engagement ceremony with his wife Ritika. Sachin Tendulkar Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the engagement of his former teammate with his wife Anjali. Dhawal Kulkarni India cricketer Dhawal Kulkarni attends the ceremony with his wife. Yuvraj Singh Veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh (left most) posing for camera persons with Bollywood celebrities. Ashish Nehra India pacer Ashish Nehra attends the ceremony along with his wife Rushma. Ajay Jadeja Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja attended the ceremony with his wife Aditi. Mohammed Kaif & Parthiv Patel Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also attended the function. He was snapped with India wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel.

Team India will be leaving for England and Wales to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to defend their title.

