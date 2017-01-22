Virat Kohli becomes fastest to score 1000 ODI runs as captain, surpasses AB de Villiers' record

Kolkata, Jan 22: Team India's skipper and star batsman Virat Kohli, on Sunday (Jan 22), claimed another record under his belt to become fastest captain to score 1,000 ODI runs.

Kohli took just 17 innings to bring up 1000 runs as a captain to surpass South African batting masterclass AB de Villiers, who took 18 innings to complete thousand runs.



After completing 20 runs at Eden Gardens, Kohli went on to name the record. Kohli, on Sunday, bettered Kane Williamson, Alastair Cook and Sourav Ganguly's record.

Earlier on January 15, Kohli surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's milestone.

The 28-year-old surpassed Tendulkar's world record to bringing up most successful centuries while chasing. Kohli slammed his 15th ODI century in successful chases and surpassed Tendulkar's previous record of 14 tons, which transformed into a win.

After slamming his 17th ODI hundred during the run chase, the Indian Run Machine, also equalled Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries, batting second.

Top 5 ODI captain to fewest innings to 1000 runs:

17 innings - Virat Kohli

18 innings - AB deVilliers

20 innings - Kane Williamson

21 innings - Alastair Cook

22 innings - Sourav Ganguly

