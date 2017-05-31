Conflict between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble isn't surprising to his first IPL coach

New Delhi, May 31: As reports of rift between India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble have taken all by surprise but a former Royal Challengers Bangalore coach isn't shocked at all with the developments.

Kohli-Kumble rift leaves Twitterati shocked

South African Ray Jennings, who was the first coach of the RCB feels the conflict between Kohli and Kumble wasn't going to be surprising one.

Jennings, who was Kohli's first IPL coach, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "I know both of them. Pretty headstrong gentlemen with conviction of their views. A conflict, I guess, wasn't going to be surprising."

According to Jennings, who was removed as the coach to make way for Daniel Vettori after Kohli was made the captain of the RCB, the smooth relationship between captain and coach is crucial for a team's success.

"A hard coach can keep pushing and prodding the players of the team but the relationship between the captain and coach has to be good. The trust has to be there. The coach can have issues with the rest of the players but needs to have a smooth relationship with the captain for things to progress. And, as a captain, he has the right to work with people he is comfortable with and I have no complaints," he was further quoted as saying.

The report further states that Kohli was apprehensive about Kumble from the very beginning. It further stated that Kohli wanted former India director Ravi Shastri to be the coach of the Indian Cricket Team and that the 28-year-old was finding it hard to come to terms with Shastri's ejection.

Kohli and Shastri had good sense of understanding ever since the former was made the captain of the India's Test team. Kohli always had Shastri's backing in hard decisions he took as the captain while the same can't be said about Kumble.

Reports also emerged that Kohli was surprised with the decision of playing Kuldeep Yadav during the Dharamshala Test against Australia. It is being said that Kumble didn't talk with Kohli about finalising the playing XI in that Test. Kohli was nursing a shoulder injury during that match.

Reports in the media are doing the rounds that players, including Kohli, have complained against Kumble to the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (COA).

"Team India cricketers are apparently not very happy with Anil Kumble and they have complained to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) about the coach's overbearing attitude," an India Today report earlier said.

Quoting sources, the channel reported, "the players are unhappy with the fact that there was no freedom in the dressing room."

The BCCI has entrusted the responsibility of sorting this out issue to the Cricket Committee comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

OneIndia News