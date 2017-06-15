Video: Watch MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva playing piano

London, June 15: Wicketkeeper-batsman and former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni's daughter is winning over the internet after mother Sakshi Singh Rawat posted videos of her playing piano on Instagram.

CT 17 Special Site; Photos

Sakshi posted two videos on her official Instagram handle of little Ziva playing piano in a very cute and adorable manner.

Sakshi and Ziva are currently in England accompanying MS Dhoni who is with Indian team playing the Champions Trophy.

Here are the videos posted by Sakshi

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Winning against Pakistan and South Africa, India have made it to the semi-final and are currently playing Bangladesh in the semi-final.

A win today would form a dream final on Sunday (June 18) where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan. Pakistan defeated England in the first semi-final.

MS Dhoni has got an opportunity to bat only once in the ongoing Champions Trophy. In the second match against Sri Lanka, the former skipper batted and scored 63 runs.

OneIndia News