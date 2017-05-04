Video: Watch Corey Anderson's stunning catch to dismiss Dinesh Karthik

New Delhi, May 4: New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson took a one-handed catch to dismiss in-form batsman Dinesh Karthik in Pat Cummin's delivery in the match 42 of IPL 2017.

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Dinesh Karthik, batting on 65 was going strong and things were looking bleak for fielding side Delhi Daredevils (DD). Along with Suresh Raina, Karthik formed a 133 runs partnership.

But out of the blue, the Kiwi player took a blinder of a catch in the mid-off. Anderson followed the ball as it came towards him and suddenly took a leap and snatched it from the air with his left-hand.

Here is the video of the catch:

VIDEO: JAW DROPPING - @coreyanderson78 plucks it out of thin air https://t.co/FHNGB6rjlo @DelhiDaredevils #DDvGL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2017

Everyone, including the batsman, was taken aback at such an effort from Anderson.

Gujarat Lions (GL) were off to a sloppy start losing both of their openers Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum in the second over.

But captain Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik completely wrecked the Delhi bowling forming a partnership of 133 runs.

Gujarat Lions finally posted 208 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs. Delhi need 209 to win the match.

OneIndia News