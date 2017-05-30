Video: MS Dhoni carries drinks during India-Bangladesh warm-up match

London, May 30: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen carrying drinks for his teammates during the Champions Trophy warm-up match between India and Bangladesh at Oval.

Dhoni neither batted nor performed his wicketkeeping duties today (May 31) against Bangladesh as he had handed the keeping gloves to Dinesh Karthik. [Kohli carries drinks for team-mates]

During Bangladesh's run chase in the second innings, MS Dhoni was seen carrying drinks for the Indian players on the field setting a great example for the youngsters of the game.

Batting first India posted a mammoth total of 324 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 50 overs. Dinesh Karthik scored an unbeaten 94 and Hardik Pandya remained not out on 80.

Neither captain Virat Kohli nor Dhoni came out to bat today as they wanted the other batsmen to gain experience from the conditions ahead of the Champions Trophy main matches.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 84 runs as India picked up a thumping 240 runs win. Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3 wickets each.

Like Dhoni, a few months back during the 4th Test match between India and Australia, an injured Virat Kohli had similarly carried drinks for his teammates.

India take on Pakistan in the opening match of the Champions Trophy on Sunday, June 4.

Here are some reactions of fans watching Dhoni carrying drinks

@msdhoni known fr humbleness, carrying drinks to his fellow team mates isn't a new thing! I admire you so very much Mahiya — Sasi (@sasimahii) May 30, 2017

So good to see @msdhoni bringing out water and drinks for playing XI against @BCBtigers. Humility at its highest. #IndvsBan — Ajeet Singh (@thedailywager) May 30, 2017

