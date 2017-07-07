Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni left dejected as Team India lost 4th ODI Vs West Indies

Bengaluru, July 7: Virat Kohli led team India lost the fouth ODI to West Indies by a mere 11 runs as Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed to get his side across the line on Sunday (July 2) at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. The result left former captain dejected.

MS Dhoni slams slowest fifty

Restricting the hosts to 189 for 9 in the allotted 50 overs, team India high on confidence of the chase were bundled out for 178 with two balls to spare as Jason Holder and the other fast bowlers made a strong comeback to keep their hopes alive in the series.

Dhoni known for his blistering finishing scored 54 runs off 114 balls and was dismissed by Kesricks Williams on the final delivery of the 49th over ending India's hopes.

In a video which is emerged on social media shows Dhoni sitting in the pavilion looking dejected. He was almost in tears after failing to finish the match.

Dhoni's half century in this match was the slowest of his glittering ODI career. He took 108 balls to complete 50 runs.

Watch the video of Dhoni being dejected.

It hurts to see him like this 😞 pic.twitter.com/8UMsek3YVl — CricGif (@CricGif17) July 2, 2017

OneIndia News