Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 36th birthday in the Caribbean

Kingston, July 8: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday (July 7) with Team India after a series clinching victory over West Indies in the fifth ODI at Kingston, Jamaica.

Also present at the celebrations were his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva to see her dad's face covered with cake.

BCCI shared a video of Dhoni's party at the hotel room, where Dhoni is seen trying to protect his face anticipating what was going to happen and shares a laugh with Mohammed Shami.

Then the inevitable happened after Dhoni cut the cake, he smashed his own face in the cake. Yuvraj Singh grabbed hold of Dhoni showering him with cream. While young Rishabh Pant and Shikar Dhawan joined in to put cake on his face as Shami, Captain Virat Kohli and Jadeja watched on.

Also seen is Shikar's son Zovar seen bouncing on Yuvraj's belly as Hardik Pandya and Dhoni are seen sharing cookies.

Another one from the celebrations! 😋 pic.twitter.com/0jfj8vvLD2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2017

Captain Virat Kohli took a selfie with the creamed Dhoni, as Sakshi and Ziva pose for a family selfie. You can also see Yuvraj running after Jadeja out of the room in the background.

One more pic from the celebrations!! pic.twitter.com/JsJML21Rrf — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) July 7, 2017

The video ends with a series of selfies that included the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav and Shikar's family.

You can watch the video here.

OneIndia News