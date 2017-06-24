Taunton, June 24: England opener Jason Roy claimed an unwanted record when he became the first batsman in Twenty20 International history to be given out for obstructing the field.

In the 2nd T20I between England and South Africa at the County Ground in Tauton on Friday (June 23), right-handed Roy was adjudged out by third umpire Tim Robinson for obstructing the field.

The incident happened in the 16th over bowled by Chris Morris. Striker Liam Livingstone played the first ball of the over towards backward point and Roy set off for a single but the former was not interested. Roy ran back to the non-striker's end and in the process, changed his path as the throw from the fielder hit his boot.

South African players appealed and the on-field umpires sent the decision to TV umpire Robinson, who, after watching replays, rightly gave Roy out.

The game, which went to the last ball, saw South Africa win by 3 runs.

WICKET Roy out obstructing the field for 67 off 45 balls.



133-3 in the 16th #ENGvSA



— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 23, 2017

The following amendments were made to Obstructing the field law, by ICC in 2011

A new playing condition has been introduced clarifying that on appeal from the fielding team, if the umpire feels that a batsman, whilst running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause thereby obstructing a fielder's attempt to run him out, the batsman should be given out obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have been affected or not (Clause 37).

It should be noted that this playing condition enhances Law 37 and does not replace it.

So finally we have a batsman dismissed Obstructing the field in T20I history!#JasonRoy #ENGvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 23, 2017

The circumstances described in the new playing condition (i.e. a batsman significantly changing his direction of running without probable cause ) are only one example of an action which will qualify as wilfully obstructing the field. Accordingly, it is still possible for a batsman to be given out obstructing the field in circumstances where he has not significantly changed his direction of running provided that the umpire feels that by some other actions it is clear that the batsman had intended to obstruct the field. This will depend on the circumstances of each case.

He's got between the fielder and the stumps. Deliberate or not, it's out. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 23, 2017

In making a decision in this regard, the on-field umpires are entitled to consult the third umpire in deciding whether the obstruction was wilful or not with the final decision being made and conveyed by the relevant on-field umpire (Clause 2.4 of the relevant appendices of the DRS or TV replay system).

Batsmen out obstructing the field in ODIs

1. Rameez Raja (Pakistan) Vs England - 1987 (Karachi)

2. Mohinder Amarnath (India) Vs Sri Lanka - 1989 (Ahmedabad)

3. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) Vs India - 2006 (Peshawar)

4. Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) Vs South Africa - 2013 (Durban)

5. Anwar Ali (Pakistan) Vs South Africa - 2013 (Port Elizabeth)

6. Ben Stokes (England) Vs Australia - 2015 (Lord's, London)

