'All good things come to an end': Commentator Henry Blofeld announces retirement

London, June 23: Veteran BBC cricket commentator Henry Blofeld today (June 23) announced his retirement.

"All good things come to an end," the 77-year-old Blofeld, also known as "Blowers", wrote on his website on Friday.

Blofeld has been a commentator with BBC's "Test Match Special" for nearly 45 years and has decided to call time on his famous broadcast career. His last match will be in September when England host West Indies.

No @blowersh.... Please please change your mind .... https://t.co/utZMIJ8X2t .... We need 'My Dear Old thing' for a few more years ... RT — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2017

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to the micro-blogging website asking Blofeld to change his mind. "No @blowersh.... Please please change your mind .... http://www.henryblofeld.co.uk/ .... We need 'My Dear Old thing' for a few more years ... RT," he wrote.

Blofeld played 17 first-class matches and one List A game. He represented Cambridge University and Norfolk.

My dear old things, all good things come to an end https://t.co/dZH6yHbKYr @bbctms — Henry Blofeld (@blowersh) June 23, 2017

"He (Blofeld) had been a fine cricketer in his own right as a schoolboy at Eton College in the 1950s, but his prospects of a first-class career came to an end at the age of 17, when he was knocked off his bicycle by a bus and spent 28 days in a coma," wrote "espncricinfo".

Many players have bought joy to thousands but I can't think of anyone who has bought more joy to the airwaves than @blowersh #MyDearOldThing — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2017

For the Indian audience in the 1990s, Blofeld was famous for his commentary during 50-over matches in Sharjah where he was heard describing ear-rings spotted in the crowds.

This what Blofeld wrote on his website

"All good things come to an end. After nearly fifty years in the Test Match Special commentary box, I have decided the time has come for the last of the old farts to hang up his microphone.

In all honesty, at the age of almost 78, although I am still rather keener than mustard, I find it harder work than I once did. The one thing I don't want to do more than anything, is for my incompetence to let TMS down.

You haven't heard my final My Dear Old Thing quite yet. Happily, I shall be commentating next month on the first two Tests against South Africa, and then for the last one of the summer against the West Indies at Lord's.

I leave, supremely confident that TMS is in the safest of hands, led by the ageless Aggers. In the end, I think he will come to be seen as the best of the lot.

Listeners will now be relieved to know that their chances of being told the right name of the fielders at third man and fine leg have greatly increased.

I hope some will be sad that they will now hear less about the lifestyles of pigeons, seagulls, and helicopters although I fear the general feeling will be one of huge relief.

Now, I shall be able to come to the cricket without worrying about who is lurking down at third man. I shall also be able to have a drink without feeling I am being politically incorrect. And hallelujah to that!"

