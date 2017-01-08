'Very difficult' to captain team in limited overs cricket: Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, Jan 8: India's new skipper Virat Kohli has admitted that it is "very difficult" to captain the side in the limited overs format.

Ind-Eng series; Kohli thanks Dhoni

Speaking for the first time after taking over as India's leader in both ODI and T20Is, Kohli felt that compared to Test cricket, shortest format is tough to captain.



V Kohli Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

"Captaincy in Test cricket still gives you opportunities to come back into the game (unlike limited overs)," Kohli told the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website on Saturday (January 7).

The 28-year-old Kohli praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni for doing so well in limited overs cricket despite the challenges.

"I saw Allan Border's interview some days back about Ricky Ponting on why he was considered great in the shortest format was that he was able to maintain the consistency over such a long period of time in a format that doesn't allow you to come back into the game often.

"So to stay on top throughout was a remarkable achievement. That is exactly what MS (Dhoni) has done for India as well, winning all the major trophies."

He continued, "Captaining in the shortest format is very difficult as couple of players can totally take the game away from you. To keep coming back it requires a different set of thinking and requires something out of the box which he (Dhoni) was able to do so wonderfully for so many years."

Kohli, who is now the captain in all three formats, said he likes responsibilities and they make him a "better player".

"Responsibility is something which I really like. It makes me a better player and better person. It makes me understand the game much more. It makes me much more focused into the game, understand the minute details which win or lose you a game. It works beautifully for me.

"(In) One-day and T20 cricket I have really good understanding in the past few years. So I will be able to execute the plans with more conviction, starting off compared to when I started off in Test cricket."

Kohli's first assignment as India's full-time ODI captain will begin next Sunday (January 15) against England in Pune. It is a 3-match series.

OneIndia News