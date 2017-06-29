Venkatesh Prasad 'very keen' on bowling coach role, denies applying for India's head coach

New Delhi, June 29: Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has denied the reports that he has applied for the post of India's Head Coach, which fell vacant following the resignation of Anil Kumble.

As per a report published by Firstpost, the 47-year-old stated that he had not applied for the post but was "very keen" on taking up the role of the assistant coach or a bowling coach.

"I have made my intentions clear that I am very, very keen to perform the role of an assistant coach or a bowling coach. Which is something I am quite keen about and hope CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) will take a note of it," Prasad was quoted as saying.

Prasad has already worked as Team India's bowling coach in the past.

Earlier a report published in Times of India claimed the former India pacer has sent his application for the coveted job.

Prasad has played 33 Tests and 162 ODIs for India. Presently he's working as the junior India chief selector and his three-year term will end in September this year.

Team India have a batting coach in Sanjay Bangar but there is no bowling coach in the side and presence of legendary spinner Kumble as the head coach the team really didn't required a bowling coach.

But after Kumble's resignation, the CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, might consider hiring a bowling coach to assist the chief coach.

