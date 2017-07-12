'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle hails Yuvraj Singh as 'real champion'

Kingston, July 12: West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle invited veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh to his Triple Century Sports Bar and uploaded an image with him.

The self-claimed 'Universe Boss' hailed the stylish left-handed India batsman as the 'Real Champion'.

"Real Champion @yuvisofficial 👊🏿👍🏿 😊@triplecenturysports," Gayle captioned the image with Yuvraj on his Instagram account.

Yuvraj also took to his Instagram handle to share an image with Gayle and thanked him for his warm reception.

"At the legends triple century bar ! Thanks @chrisgayle333 for the lovely evening you are an entertainer on and off the field," he wrote.

Gayle, who is freinds with several Indian cricketers, hosted the Indian cricket team for a dinner during their tour of West Indies.

India's vice captain in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane also uploaded a picture with the star Windies batsman along with batting coach Sanjay Bangar, saying, "Thank you Chris for hosting us for dinner."

Gayle is one of the most popular cricketers in India due to his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed explosive opener from Jamaica enjoys a special bonding with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli.

Men In Blue toured the Caribbean for a limited overs series. Kohli and his boys won the ODI series 3-1 while the one-off T20I match was won by West Indies.

Gayle was part of the T20I squad that came out victorious against India. West Indies have won three out of last four T20I matches against India.

Yuvraj recently became the fifth Indian cricketer and 19th overall to play 300 ODIs. The 35-year-old made his debut for India in 2000 and has been a crucial player in the side ever since.

OneIndia News