Unbelievable SIX: Virat Kohli explains how he hit that 'wow' shot in 1st ODI

Pune, Jan 16: A six left the cricket world stunned on Sunday night (January 15). It came from the bat of Indian captain Virat Kohli during the India-England 1st ODI in Pune. And the man himself has explained how it happened. (Match scorecard)

Kedar Jadhav (120) and Kohli's (122) centuries were the highlights of India's incredible run chase of 351. However, Kohli's six off paceman Chris Woakes was one of the biggest talking points during and after the game. (Match report)



On the 2nd ball of the 34th over, Woakes delivered a slower short ball and Kohli just stood in his crease and dispatched the ball into the long-on stands.

The 28-year-old Kohli had delievered one of the toughest shots, leaving players, commentators and fans stunned.

The video of that six was viewed on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website for more than 4 lakh times. And still it continues to attract attention.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, on TV commentary, described the shot as "unbelieveable". And rest of his colleagues too agreed.

When Kohli was asked in the post-match press conference whether he had surprised himself to have played that shot, he said "yes".

"Yes (surprised myself). Many times (smiling). It has happened a lot. I can recall many moments when I felt like I didn't do this. I don't know how it got executed," Kohli admitted after India's 3-wicket win in the high-scoring contest.

He continued, "But I have always spoken to the guys in the chage room about the same thing. If you are focused on the goal, on the target you want to achieve, you don't necessarily need to think too much about the game, in terms of your personal runs or where you stand in the game".

The Indian captain said it was all about momentum during batting which helps in unleashing such shots.

"If you are looking at team, team all the time you instinctively end up playing shots or doing things that you don't quite believe before achieving them. You don't believe that you are capable of achieving them. Yes, some of the shots, they happen in momentum," Kohli opined.

The Delhi right-hander said batsmen around the world play some stunning shots and ask themselves - "How did I do that?"

"I really feel that when you are in momentum in cricket that is a very important thing. You are able to play that kind of shots. If you are under pressure you won't be able to play, it is as simple as that.

"Yes sometimes you feel 'wow, how did that happen'. It is pretty evident with any batsman in the world. You can ask anyone. They pull off a few shots and then they will be like 'How did I do that?'. It is just one of those things with all international batsmen. Once you get momentum, you can do things which you don't quite feel you are able to do but it happens," Kohli said.

