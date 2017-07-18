India cricketer Umesh Yadav appointed assistant manager at RBI, fulfills father's dream

Nagpur, July 18: India pacer Umesh Yadav has finally fulfilled his father's wish of securing a permanent government job.

The 29-year-old, who once couldn't secure a police constable's job, has been appointed the assistant manager in Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Nagpur office.

He has completed all the formalities before joining Team India for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka where they'll play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I.

The cricketer, who is now a vital member of the Indian cricket team, had a decade ago applied for constable's job but couldn't manage to crack it.

As per a Times of India report, the cricketer and the RBI were in talks for quite some time and things finally materialised on Monday (July 17).

"The talks were on before the Champions Trophy. He had met RBI officials before leaving for England in May. The officials gave a go ahead to his appointment in sports quota but due to national duties he couldn't complete formalities," a source close to the development was quoted by TOI repor as saying.

Yadav got a contract from Air India in 2008 when he was playing for Vidarbha. He was taken by the then Vidarbha skipper Preetam Gandhe to the Air India but despite good performing well for the national carrier's cricket team, the speedster couldn't get a job.

"He should have got a permanent job straight away but things didn't work out. He always wanted to represent a reputed organisation. That was the reason he didn't make any hurry. Now, he has got what he deserved," the source added.

However, the speedster no longer needs the security of a government job for he is a key member of the Indian cricket squad. But the RBI's appointment would still mean a lot to him as he finally fulfilled his father's long pending dream.

"He couldn't have asked for a better organisation than RBI. Though he is financially secured - as most of the current generation cricketers are, thanks to IPL - it's always good to have a permanent job," the source was quoted further by the news daily.

Yadav will be once again spearheading India's pace battery in the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

OneIndia News