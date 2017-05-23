Twitterati want Rohit Sharma to be India's T20I captain after Mumbai's third IPL win

New Delhi, May 23: With Rohit Sharma leading Mumbai Indians to record third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, fans have once again triggered the debate that he must be made the captain of India's T20I team.

Rohit Sharma breaks MS Dhoni's record

Rohit Sharma is the only captain to lift the third IPL trophy (2013, 2015 and 2017) in the history of the cash rich league.

Mumbai Indians rode on their bowlers' superb display to eke out a close one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant in a low-scoring final to win the IPL title on Sunday (May 21).

After his side lifted their third Indian Premier League title, the India opener said, individual brilliance can win a side few games but what is needed to win a tournament is team work.

"I feel individual brilliance can win you a few games but what is required to win a championship is team unity and team work. These are the factors which I believe personally is very critical to win a championship," Rohit said in the post match press conference late last night.

The Mumbaikar was lauded for his astute captaincy skills and brilliant execution against Pune. Rohit was commended for using his bowlers exceptionally well as they helped them defend a paltry total of 129.

All these qualities and achievements of Rohit Sharma has made a section feel he and not Virat Kohli be named the captain of India's T20I squad.

Rohit has led to his team to three IPL victories while Kohli hasn't yet won any IPL under his leadership. Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore was the worst performing side in IPL 2017.

Here's what section of fans felt on Twitter with regard to Rohit's captaincy:

Rohit sharma.. Now people cant say this is luck. He is a fantastic captain. Much much better than kohli in t20 format atleast. #fact — TIGER ᵀᵘᵇᵉˡᶦᵍʰᵗ (@Salmankabhakt_) May 21, 2017



Rohit Sharma's 3rd IPL title as a captain (4th as a player) yet Kohli's made Indian captain

Sharma >>> Kohli — Ghumman (@Emclub7) May 21, 2017

I won't mind if we replace Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as our limited overs captain and let VK play his natural game. — Amrendra ✌ (@TheSRKian) May 21, 2017

A genuine question how you guys rate Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills?

I find him very calm and composed can lead India in limited overs imo — Athar 🏏 (@cricdrugs) May 22, 2017

Am I the only 1 who thinks dat #RohitSharma will make a better captain than Kohli?

Calm,cool &doesn't yell at his players #IPLFinal #RPSvMI — Sharanya Narayanan (@iamsharz) May 21, 2017

Meanwhile, when Rohit Sharma was asked about the same the 30-year-old said he doesn't thinks too far ahead.

"That's thinking too far ahead. I don't think too far ahead. When the opportunity comes, it comes. I will grab it with both hands," replied the 30-year-old after the IPL final.

