Twitterati react to Ravi Shastri's appointment as Indian coach

Bengaluru, July 11: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced Ravi Shastri as the coach of the Indian cricket team until 2019 World Cup.

Ravi Shastri appointed India's coach

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman conducted interviews for the national coach yesterday (July 10).

Though Ganguly had told the media last evening that the coach selection has been deferred till the Sri Lanka tour, a final call was taken by the board today itself.

Shastri, who served as the team Director of India from 2014-2016 was appointed at the helm of affairs. Reportedly he shares a very good rapport with each and every member of the team especially captain Virat Kohli.

Shastri replaces Anil Kumble who resigned from his post last month after a reported fallout with Kohli.

As the former all-rounder becomes the chief coach of the Indian team, fans reacted on Twitter.

