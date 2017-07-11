Twitterati react to Ravi Shastri's appointment as Indian coach

Bengaluru, July 11: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced Ravi Shastri as the coach of the Indian cricket team until 2019 World Cup.
Ravi Shastri appointed India's coach
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman conducted interviews for the national coach yesterday (July 10).
Though Ganguly had told the media last evening that the coach selection has been deferred till the Sri Lanka tour, a final call was taken by the board today itself.
Shastri, who served as the team Director of India from 2014-2016 was appointed at the helm of affairs. Reportedly he shares a very good rapport with each and every member of the team especially captain Virat Kohli.
Shastri replaces Anil Kumble who resigned from his post last month after a reported fallout with Kohli.
As the former all-rounder becomes the chief coach of the Indian team, fans reacted on Twitter.
Here are some best reactions of the fans
Some fans were not happy with Ravi Shastri's appointment
A section of Indian cricket fans was not happy with the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the new coach.
Fans mocked Ravi Shastri
Some fans mocked Ravi Shastri as Manmohan Singh of Indian cricket.
Some fans slammed Virat Kohli
Some Indian fans slammed Virat Kohli for backing Ravi Shastri all through.
Fans called Virat egoistic
Fans slammed BCCI's decision to appoint Shastri as the coach and also criticised Virat Kohli.
Fans actually predicted Shastri's appointment
Some fans actually predicted that Ravi Shastri was going to become the next coach.
End of the veterans?
Fans suspect that Kohli-Shastri duo could end the careers of veterans like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.
Not all were against Ravis Shastri
This fan actually praised Ravi Shastri.
'No More a Gentleman's game'
Fans slam BCCI decision to appoint Ravi Shastri as the Indian coach.
Fans sceptical about Ravi Shastri becoming coach
Fans sceptical about Ravi Shastri becoming India coach.
'Virat Kohli gets his man'
Virat Kohli gets his man claimed a fan who is clearly not happy about Ravi Shastri's appointment.
