Centre seeks review of SC order on Lodha reforms; 9 persons chosen to run BCCI

New Delhi, Jan 20: There was a twist in the Supreme Court with the Union Government saying that the order on the Justice RM Lodha Committee reforms concerning the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should be recalled.

The Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi said although the BCCI is a private body, its functioning affects the government.

In this respect the decision of the the Supreme Court should be reconsidered, the AG also submitted. The court is yet to take a call on the matter.

Earlier the Amicus Curae submitted the names of 9 persons for the posts of administrators in the BCCI.

The court sought to know if the number of administrators could be reduced. It seems to be on the higher side, the Bench also observed.

Further the court also ordered the names submitted in a sealed cover not be disclosed to the media.

The court on the last date of hearing had removed the BCCI chief and secretary. The court had taken a serious view that the top brass of the BCCI had not implemented the Lodha Panel reforms for the BCCI.

The court also said that it was pressing perjury charges against former BCCI boss, Anurag Thakur.

