Ramachandra Guha slams public humiliation of 'true greats' Kumble, Dravid and Zaheer

New Delhi, July 16: Former Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramachandra Guha has expressed his anguish over treatment meted out to Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan.

In a series of tweets, Guha -- who resigned as the member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee citing personal reasons -- criticised the CoA for it not sticking to a decision and it's treatment to the former India cricketers like Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan.

"The shameful treatment of Anil Kumble has now been compounded by the cavalier treatment of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid," the noted historian tweeted.

"Kumble, Dravid and Zaheer were true greats of the game who gave it all on the field. They did not deserve this public humiliation," he tweeted further.

CoA on Saturday (July 15) said the Indian cricket team's support staff will be recruited after consultation with head coach Ravi Shastri by July 22, effectively putting on hold Khan and Dravid's appointments as the batting and bowling consultants of the Indian cricket team.

In a meeting attended by CoA members Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, the CoA approved the appointment of Shastri.

However, the committee did not implicitly specify whether Dravid and Khan were on board as consultants for specific overseas tours, as had been claimed by the BCCI.

As per the minutes of the meeting, the 'appointments of other consultants will be decided by the committee in consultation with the head coach'.

Earlier, Guha criticised the CoA as well as the BCCI after stepping down as the member of the CoA.

Guha had slammed the 'superstar culture' prevalent in Indian cricket, while also targeting the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni of 'conflict of interest', while resigning as a member of the CoA.

The CoA has formed a four-member panel, which includes acting Board President CK Khanna and CEO Rahul Johri, to decide on the remuneration of newly-appointed head coach Shastri and other members of the support staff.

On July 11, the BCCI confirmed the appointment of the former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team.

India fast bowler Zaheer Khan was named the bowling consultant and former star batsman Rahul Dravid was given the role of overseas batting consultant.

