Triple centurion Karun Nair to play Ranji Trophy quarter-final

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karun Nair will have very little time to celebrate his Test triple century as he heads to play for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Tamil Nadu from Friday (December 23).

List of records set by Karun; Lucky to live again, says Karun

The 25-year-old Karun yesterday (December 19) became only the 2nd Indian to hit a triple century in Test cricket. He joined Virender Sehwag in an elite club.



KK Nair Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

Karun hit an epic 303 not out on the 4th day of the 5th Test against England at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. With the match ending today, he will have only 2 days break before playing again.

Soon after his historic feat, came the news from Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) that Karun will join his state team-mates to play the Ranji Trophy knock-out game in Visakhapatnam.

India opener KL Rahul too will be part of the Karnataka side. The right-hander scored 199 in Chennai Test.

Karun is the vice-captain of Karnataka team, which will be led by paceman R Vinay Kumar. Robin Uthappa has been dropped from the 16-man squad.

Karnataka squad: R Vinay Kumar (captain), Karun Nair (vice-captain), KL Rahul, R Samarth, Manish Pandey, Stuart Binny, Mir Kaunain Abbas, CM Gautam (wicketkeeper), Abhimanyu Mithun, S Aravind, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande, Abrar Kazi, David Mathias, Mayank Agarwal. Batting coach: J Arun Kumar. Assistant coach: Mansur Ali Khan.

Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu quarter-final in Visakhapatnam from December 23 to 27

OneIndia News