Top 10 bowlers ahead of IPL 2017 play-offs

Bengaluru, May 15: Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its business end as the league stages are over and playoffs have arrived.

4 out of 8 teams have been eliminated from the competition which includes Royal Challengers Bangalore (8th), Gujarat Lions (7th), Delhi Daredevils (6th) and Kings XI Punjab (5th).

Mumbai Indians (MI) ended the league stage on a high by topping it with 20 points. They are followed by Maharashtra rivals Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

MI will face RPS in the qualifier on Tuesday (May 16) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first eliminator on Wednesday (May 17).

As the league stages are over, let us look back at the tournament and find out which bowlers have been the standout performers in this season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken the most number of wickets (25). He is likely to win the Purple Cap for a consecutive second season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is followed by RPS' Jaydev Unadkat who has surprised many with his lethal fast bowling.

For the first time in IPL's history as many as 6 Indian bowlers feature in the top 10 list.

As the league stage of IPL 2017 is over, here are the top 10 bowlers as of May 15 (in terms of wickets).

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on his way to win the Purple Cap for a consecutive second season. The SRH bowler has 25 wickets under his belt in 13 matches. 2. Jaydev Unadkat Jaydev Unadkat has been a standout performer for RPS in the bowling department this season. The left-arm fast bowler has taken 21 wickets in 10 matches. 3. Imran Tahir Along with Unadkat, South African ace spin bowler Imran Tahir has been simply brilliant for RPS. Tahir has taken 18 wickets in 12 matches. 4. Mitchell McClenaghan (centre) The Kiwi left-arm fast bowler has been the best bowler for Mumbai Indians this season. Mitchell McClenaghan has overshadowed ace bowler Lasith Maling this season. 5. Rashid Khan Afghanistan spin bowler Rashid Khan has been a revelation this season in the IPL. The 18-year-old bowler has been simply phenomenal for SRH and has taken 17 wickets in 13 matches. 6. Sandeep Sharma Sandeep Sharma was the best bowler for King XI Punjab this season. He took 17 wickets in 13 matches he played. 7. Chris Woakes English all-rounder Chris Woakes is the seventh highest wicket-taker in IPL 2017 so far. Woakes' contribution with the bat has been nominal but with the ball, he has been brilliant. Woakes has taken 17 wickets in 13 matches. 8. Pawan Negi Pawan Negi is possibly the only bright spot in an otherwise terrible season of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The all-rounder has contributed with both bat and ball. He took 16 wickets in 12 matches for RCB. 9. Siddharth Kaul Another SRH bowler who has grabbed several eyeballs is Siddharth Kaul. Kaul has taken 16 wickets in only 9 matches. 10. Axar Patel (Image courtesy: KXIP Twitter handle) After Sandeep Sharma, Axar Patel is the only other Kings XI Punjab bowler who has performed well in this IPL. Patel took 15 wickets in 14 matches.

OneIndia News