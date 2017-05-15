Top 10 batsmen ahead of IPL 2017 play-offs

Bengaluru, May 15: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 has reached its business end 4 out of teams have been eliminated from the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (8th), Gujarat Lions (7th), Delhi Daredevils (6th) and Kings XI Punjab (5th) have been knocked out of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have topped the league with 20 points. They will face second-placed Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the qualifier match on Tuesday (May 16).

Third and fourth placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) respectively will lock horns in the first eliminator on Wednesday (May 17).

As the league stage of IPL 2017 is over, fans would love to have a look at the list of batsmen who have scored the most number of runs after 14 rounds.

SRH captain David Warner has scored 604 runs and is at the top of the Orange Cap list. Warner is followed by teammate Shikhar Dhawan who has scored 468 runs.

KKR captain Gautam Gambhir is closely following Dhawan at the third spot. Gambhir has 454 runs.

At the end of league stage (May 15), here are the top 10 batsmen (in terms of runs)

1. David Warner David Warner is at the top of the list with 604 runs in 13 matches. He is the top contender for the Orange Cap this season. 2. Shikhar Dhawan Following David Warner is his teammate Shikhar Dhawan who is second in the list with 468 runs in 13 matches. 3. Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir is third in the list 454 runs in 14 matches. 4. Suresh Raina Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina was the only standout player in the team this time. Raina scored 442 runs in 14 matches. GL have been knocked out of the tournament. 5. Steve Smith The new Rising Pune Supergiant captain has led his team from front scoring 420 runs in 13 matches. His inspirational performances has guided RPS to second position in the league table. 6. Hashim Amla Hashim Amla has been absolutely incredible in the IPL 2017. The South African opener scored two centuries this time and has 420 runs under his belt. 7. Manish Pandey Manish Pandey is one of the most consistent performers of KKR over the last few seasons. This season has not been any exception as the Karnataka batsman has scored 396 runs in 14 matches. He is the second highest run scorer for KKR. 8. Rahul Tripathi Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi has been the surprise package of the tournament. The opener has been an absolute revelation. Tripathi has scored 388 runs in 12 innings. 9. Robin Uthappa Robin Uthappa has been one of the best players in IPL in the last few seasons. He has always been a standout performer for KKR. In this season, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 386 runs in 12 matches. 10. Sanju Samson Sanju Samson without a doubt was the best batsman for Delhi Daredevils this season. He scored a century this time and has 386 runs under his belt playing 14 matches.

