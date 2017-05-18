Tickets still available for IPL 2017 final (May 21) in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 18: Those wanting to watch the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017) in Hyderabad on May 21 (Sunday), can still buy tickets with just 3 days left for the big day at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) have made it to the title decider after defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1 on May 16. Now they await the winner of MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash in Bengaluru on May 19 (Friday).

As on 1.40 PM IST today (May 18), Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 denomination tickets were available on bookmyshow, the official website to purchase tickets.

Ticket prices range from Rs 800 to Rs 7,500. Both, the highest and lowest priced tickets were not available online on Thursday.

"Few tickets left for the IPL Final at Hyderabad. Don't miss this grand spectacle! Book your tickets NOW & find out who gets the ultimate crown!," an e-mail from "Bookmyshow" said.

Hyderabad fans were disappointed last night (May 17) as Sunrisers were eliminated by KKR in a rain-curtailed game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With the home team not playing in Hyderabad could be one of the reasons for tickets being still available. But being the final, in the next couple of days, all tickets might be sold out.

OneIndia News