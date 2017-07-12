New Delhi, July 12: Newly-appointed Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday predicted that the current team led by Virat Kohli can be a better Test unit than any Indian team of the past.

Shastri, who served as the Team Director from 2014-2016, on Tuesday returned as the head coach of the side after prolonged deliberations by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising the trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Exuding confidence in the Kohli-led side, the former India all-rounder said the current team has the pedigree to perform in all conditions.

"It can be a better Test team than any Indian team we have had. This is a team you can travel with. There is a battery of pacers which can do well in all conditions. Their age is such that they are playing at the right time," Shastri said.

Asked about the challenges of coaching the Indian team, especially after his predecessor and former India skipper Anil Kumble's one-year stint ended on a sour note amid widespread reports of a tiff with Kohli, Shastri said he is up for the challenge.

"I have always relished a challenge and I am looking forward to my stint with India. When you are asked to open the batting in overcast conditions, it is a challenge. I am used to challenges, bring on another one," Shastri said.

On his equation with former India captain Ganguly, Shastri said: "We are two former captains (Sourav Ganguly), there will be arguments. But there is mutual respect."

IANS