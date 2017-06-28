This legend convinced Ravi Shastri to apply for India coach job

Bengaluru, June 28: Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has finally stepped into Indian cricket team coach saga and according to TOI reports, he has convinced Ravi Shastri to apply for the coach's job.

Since former coach Anil Kumble's resignation last week, the drama of selecting a new coach has perturbed BCCI and Indian cricket.

According to the report of TOI, Ravi Shastri is currently on a holiday in London. Sachin too is in the same city with his family. Apparently, Tendulkar has spoken to Shastri and convinced him to apply.

It is no secret that Sachin has always backed Ravi Shastri to be the coach of the Indian side knowing the fact that the current lot of cricketers share a very good rapport with the former all-rounder.

Also, captain Virat Kohli always backed Shastri to be the coach. A problem between Kohli and former coach Anil Kumble forced the latter to step down from his post.

Shastri was initially not ready to join the rat race as he felt that he was unfairly treated during last year's coach selection.

BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) consisting of stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman had appointed Kumble as the coach last year.

Reportedly, Shastri had a fall-out with Sourav Ganguly. Both Ganguly and Laxman backed the leg-spinner while Tendulkar was in favour of Shastri.

The cricketer-turned-commentator had previously served as the team director of India since the departure of Duncan Fletcher in 2014.

OneIndia News