The 'Nani' who prayed for Mumbai Indians' win at IPL 2017 final

Mumbai, May 23: Fans praying for their favourite teams to win during matches is nothing new to cricket.

The game is followed religiously in this cricket crazy country and such sights in the stadium are quite common during matches.

But fans amazed to see an elderly woman sitting among sea of Mumbai Indians' supporters and praying for her favourite team's victory in the IPL 2017 final against Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday (May 21).

TV cameras showed the elderly woman during the thrilling final over when the game could have swung into any team's favour as Pune required just 7 runs from 4 deliveries to win.

The lady's prayers were finally heard as Mumbai Indians defeated RPS by just 1 runs to lift their third IPL trophy.

Unware about her identity, some fans on social media lauded the lady for her constant prayers in support of Mumbai.

Later, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is an avid Mumbai Indians supporter, revealed the identity of the elderly fan.

Bachchan revealed that the lady in the focus was none other than the mother of Mumbai Indians' owner Mrs Neeta Ambani's mother, Purnimaben Dalal.

"That is Mrs. Ambani's mother. Popularly referred to as "nani". The lucky charm," wrote Bachchan on his Twitter handle.

@BuzzFeedIndia That is Mrs. Ambani's mother. Popularly referred to as "nani". The lucky charm. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 22, 2017

Later, Mumbai Indians Twitter handle too thanked their 'certified fan' Purnimaben for her prayers and support.

"Certified Mumbai Indians fan and Mrs. Nita Ambani's mother, Purnimaben Dalal did all she could to bring the IPL trophy home. #ThankYouNani," tweeted MI.

Certified Mumbai Indians fan and Mrs. Nita Ambani’s mother, Purnimaben Dalal did all she could to bring the IPL trophy home. #ThankYouNani pic.twitter.com/SIlxdMDOaL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 22, 2017

Neeta Ambani is often seen praying for her team's win during IPL matches while sitting in the dug out.

OneIndia News