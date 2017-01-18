The man who inspired Kedar Jadhav to hit 76-ball 120 in 1st ODI

Bengaluru, Jan 18: Surendra Bhave was the first man to have guided Maharastra to the final of Ranji Trophy. It is known to the country's cricket fraternity. The cricket lovers also know that Bhave, the former national selector also guides young batsmen to fulfill their dreams. But who knew that for last 15 years Bhave is the mentor of Indian team's new sensation Kedar Yadav? (1st ODI scorecard)

Even, the local channels and newspapers might not have been aware of the fact. Otherwise, they would have rushed to Bhave's home in Pune immediately after Yadav's devastating innings of 120 off 76 balls against England in the 1st ODI in Pune. (2nd Ind-Eng ODI preview)



Speaking from Pune over phone on Tuesday (January 17), the 50-year-old Bhave said, "I do not need the mileage. I am happy to have watched Kedar's stormy innings. I am also happy that he followed my suggestions given at the last moment."

According to Bhave, his student called him a day before the match and the former national selector had told him, "This is an opportunity. Do not spoil it. Otherwise, in future you will not be called even as a caretaker of the dressing room."

One of the leading coaches in Pune cricket coaching academy, Bhave also added saying, "I was national selector in between 2008 and 2012. I had opportunity to watch legendary batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Viredenr Sehwag.

"So I realised that being a newcomer in the field of cricket you have to deliver exceptional performance, either with ball, bat or even in fielding. That is why I conveyed my feelings to Kedar when he was called up in the national team for Pune ODI."

Commenting on Kedar’s batting, his mentor clarified, "Initially he was playing away from ball. I corrected that thing already around in 2013. That was the reason he struck more than 1,200 runs in the Ranji Trophy that season."

Bhave feels Kedar’s exhilarating innings has immense contribution to Maharastra cricket. He said, "The younger generation cricketers in this state will be inspired by Kedar’s innings and in future more cricketers from Maharastra will try to get into the Indian team.”

