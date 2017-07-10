The entire team was fabulous throughout the Test, says captain Joe Root

London, July 10: England's new skipper Joe Root has begun his stint in flying colours, leading his side to a 211-run win over South Africa at Lord's.

"I didn't really know what to expect. But what was really pleasing was everything I asked of the lads they were very open to," said Root after the victory.

"It's a great start, and the whole team were fabulous throughout. Everything that was thrown at them and asked of them, they responded extremely well," he said underlining the collective effort.

Root also had a word of praise for his predecessor Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali, whose 10-for spun a web around the Proteas.

The Yorkshire man said he wanted England to become proactive. "All I said was I want us to try to be quite proactive, stay ahead of the game when those opportunities come, take responsibility if you're in a position to do so. I think everyone at certain points did that," he said. "I think it's really important we continue to do that if we're going to take this side forward," he added.

Root played the whole Test with a cold. However, he took it light. "I, obviously, wasn't very well, but nothing was going to stop me trying to enjoy this week and to come out of it with a win has been an amazing feeling," he said. "I'll take it if it means winning and feeling crook for a few days."

OneIndia News